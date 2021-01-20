Joe Biden, Kamala Harris send 1st tweets from official White House accounts The digital transfer of power is complete.

After taking their respective oaths of office Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took part in a second transfer of power by taking the reigns of the official @POTUS and @VP Twitter accounts.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," Biden wrote in his first message from the @POTUS account. "That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

Vice President Kamala Harris was more succinct in her inaugural @VP message. "Ready to serve," Harris wrote.

The handoff is a multistep process, according to Twitter.

First, Twitter transferred institutional accounts, including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec from Donald Trump's administration to the National Archives and Records Administration, where the content will be archived for public use.

Then, after Biden and Harris were sworn in, Twitter transferred the accounts to the Biden administration, including a newly created handle, @SecondGentleman, for Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.