Artemis 1 launch updates: NASA says launch scrubbed after engine problem

Artemis launch delayed due to storms, rocket troubleshooting

Artemis I will likely not be launching at 8:33 a.m. ET as originally planned after NASA ran into several delays in its preparation to send it into space.

The process of tanking, which includes filling the rocket's core stage with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, was delayed due to some passing storms and lightning in the area, NASA said.

Moreover, a leak was discovered in the hydrogen fuel line, which NASA quickly resolved. The leak concentration was “at an acceptable level,” NASA said.

Engineers also discovered a potential crack in the inner stage flange, which connects two of the rocket's cylinders.

The countdown clock is currently paused at T-40 and the launch can go as late as 10:33 a.m. ET If that window passes, the next attempt at launch will be Sept. 2