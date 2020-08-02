SpaceX Dragon returns to Earth, splashes down near Pensacola, Florida Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken left Earth on May 30.

The first NASA-SpaceX astronauts have returned to Earth after more than two months in space, splashing down near Pensacola, Florida, at 2:48 p.m. ET.

The weather conditions appeared "great" for the parachute splashdown, tweeted NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Crew Dragon Endeavour's deorbit burn commenced at 1:56 p.m. and was completed at about 2:13 p.m. ET.

At about 2:36 p.m. ET, a communications blackout began and the Dragon went fully autonomous. The blackout lasted about four minutes.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who left Earth on May 30, undocked from the International Space Station at about 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Stakes were high as the astronauts only had 48 hours of oxygen in their capsule after undocking.

A recovery boat with several dozen crew members, including NASA flight surgeons, waited in the Gulf of Mexico for the astronauts.

Once the astronauts reach the port in Pensacola, they will board the NASA Gulfstream and head to Houston for a ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base.

Behnken said Friday he was most excited to see his family and his 6-year-old son, saying, "He's changed a lot in the couple of months that we've been up here."

On Sunday morning Hurley and Behnken woke up to a message from their children who were all excited for their return.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.