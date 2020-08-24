Widespread Zoom outage upends remote learning, court proceedings and more "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," Zoom stated.

The video conferencing software Zoom is experiencing widespread outages on Monday, upending digital schooling, remote court proceedings and more virtual operations across the country.

"We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," Zoom told ABC News in a statement. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

"We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," the company added in an update just after 9 am E.T. on its live service status website. Just before 10 a.m., the company confirmed it had identified the issue and was still working on a fix for it.

The interruption of service appears to affect large swaths of the East Coast in the U.S. and parts of Europe, according to the outage-tracking site Down Detector.

As much of the nation has turned to rely on Zoom amid the pandemic for working and schooling, social media lit up with reactions to the blackout Monday morning.

School districts from Texas to Georgia confirmed the outages were impacting distance learning lessons on Monday.

The Michigan Supreme Court wrote on its verified Twitter page that virtual courtroom proceedings were being impacted by the outage.

As the pandemic causes millions to work and learn from home, Zoom has become a pillar for many companies and schools attempting to retain normalcy. As much of the nation has come to rely on the software, it has also become a target for cyber attacks.

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis and Taylor Dunn contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.