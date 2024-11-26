Federal prosecutors seek records from company that deployed AI weapons scanner on NYC subway

Federal investigators in New York have requested records from the manufacturer of an AI-powered weapons scanner that was briefly deployed in New York City’s subway system

NEW YORK -- Federal investigators in New York are seeking records from the manufacturer of an AI-powered weapons scanner that was briefly deployed this summer in New York City’s subway system.

The tech company, Evolv, revealed in a public filing that it “received a voluntary document request from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York” on Nov. 1.

It was unclear what the request was seeking. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment on the request, which was first reported by the Daily News. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Evolv said the company was “pleased to cooperate with all government agencies and regulators who request information from our company.”

The Massachusetts-based tech company, whose scanners have also been used at sports stadiums and schools, has faced allegations of misconduct. Last month, Evolv’s board of directors fired its chief executive following an internal investigation that found certain sales had been “subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions.”

On Tuesday, the company announced it had resolved a previous probe launched by the Federal Trade Commission last year over allegations of deceptive marketing practices. The company is also under separate investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Despite the legal and regulatory scrutiny, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a pilot program this summer to bring a handful of scanners to the city's subways to deter gun violence. The initiative drew immediate criticism from civil liberties groups who said the searches were unconstitutional, along with questions about its efficacy.

In October, the city revealed the scanners did not detect any passengers with firearms — but falsely alerted more than 100 times.

At the time, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said it was still “evaluating the outcome of the pilot” and had not entered into any contract with Evolv.