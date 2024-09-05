The U.S. Justice Department has widened its indictment of Russians in the so-called ‘WhisperGate’ malware attack aimed at destroying computer systems in Ukraine and 26 NATO allies including the United States

US widens indictment of Russians in 'WhisperGate' conspiracy to destroy Ukrainian and NATO systems

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Justice Department has widened its indictment of Russians in the so-called ‘WhisperGate’ malware attack aimed at destroying computer systems in Ukraine and 26 NATO allies including the United States.

A superseding indictment announced Thursday adds five Russian military intelligence officers as defendants. A previous indictment named a Russian civilian, Amin Timovich Stigal.

One federal official said the “WhisperGate” malware attack in January 2022 could be considered the first shot in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The cyberattacks penetrated U.S. companies as well. Combined, the U.S. government is offering a $60 million reward for help leading to the defendants’ arrests.

William J. DelBagno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, said “this type of cyber warfare will not be tolerated. The scope of Russia’s crimes cannot be ignored.”