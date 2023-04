The accident on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton sparked a massive fire.

A fuel tanker truck rolled over on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Connecticut, on Friday, sparking a massive fire and shutting down traffic on Interstate 95.

The driver of the truck died at the scene and two people have been taken to hospitals, New London Mayor Michael Passero said.

The Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Conn., is shut down after a fuel tanker truck rolled over, on April 21, 2023. Connecticut State Police

This photo provided by Angelique Feliciano shows people embracing as firefighters and police respond after a crash involving a fuel truck and a car sparked a fire on the Gold Star Bridge between New London and Groton, Conn., on April 21, 2023. Angelique Feliciano via AP