The boat, which had flipped over, has been recovered and towed.

1 dead, 3 still missing after boat capsizes on Florida river

First responders are on the scene after a boat capsized on St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 21, 2025.

One person is dead and three others are still missing after a boat capsized on St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported capsized vessel with multiple people in the water at 8 p.m. on Friday.

In this image released by the US Coast Guard, the search continuies for three people on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 22, 2025. USCG Southeast

Four people were pulled from the water upon arrival of first responders and four more were unaccounted for.

Multiple agencies' boats, search teams, helicopters and a drone unit continued search efforts for the missing people. One of the four missing people was found dead.

First responders are on the scene after a boat capsized on St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., on March 21, 2025. WJXX

The search for the remaining three missing people continued through the night and into the morning.

