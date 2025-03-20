The family is named as Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64.

Family of 3 missing after leaving Grand Canyon and driving through winter storm

A family of three has gone missing in Arizona after leaving the Grand Canyon and driving through a winter storm, officials said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is seeking currently seeking information on the whereabouts of a family of three -- Jiyeon Lee, 23, Taehee Kim, 69, and Junghee Kim, 64.

The family was last known to be traveling by road in a white BMW with California license plates when they were on vacation from the Grand Canyon area to Las Vegas last Thursday, police said, and GPS information from the rental car shows it was last traveling on westbound Interstate 40 at around 3:30 p.m.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says it's aware of several multi-vehicle crashes along I-40 on the same day, however, it's unknown if their vehicle was involved in any of them.

