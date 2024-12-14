1 dead in 'isolated shooting' at Fort Eisenhower in Georgia

The shooter is in custody and the base has reopened.

One person was shot and killed in an "isolated" shooting in on-post housing at Fort Eisenhower on Saturday, according to the base. The shooter has been apprehended and the base reopened after it had gone into lockdown.

"Fort Eisenhower is actively supporting the victim's family and assistance will be available to anyone impacted by this tragedy. The safety of our residents and personnel remains our primary concern," Fort Eisenhower said in a statement Saturday.

In this Oct. 27, 2023, file photo, the new Fort Eisenhower sign sits outside gate one after the Fort Gordon installation redesignation ceremony to Fort Eisenhower on the base. Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle via USA Today Network via Newscom, FILE

No information regarding the victim will be released until next-of-kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.