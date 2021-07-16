10 injured, dozens pepper-sprayed in altercation at Los Angeles County jail, authorities say

At least 10 people were injured in an altercation between sheriff's deputies and inmates at a Southern California jail on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The disturbance occurred as deputies were conducting security checks at the North County Correctional Facility, one of four jails located within the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. During the checks, a deputy was assaulted by an inmate inside one of the dormitories, prompting "multiple" other inmates to become involved, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which runs the jail.

Additional deputies were called in for back up "to prevent escalation between the inmates and restore order," the sheriff's department said. The deputies initially used verbal commands in an effort to get the situation under control but ultimately had to deploy pepper spray on approximately 20 to 25 inmates, according to the sheriff's department.

Seven deputies and one custody assistant were injured during the incident. The custody assistant and six of the deputies were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Two inmates were also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

The facility was under lockdown due to the disturbance.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.