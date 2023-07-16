Over 1,000 flights in US canceled, as thunderstorms slam Northeast

More than 300 flights have been canceled at Newark Airport.

More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday, according to data from FlightAware.

Airports across the Northeast are seeing the majority of the disruptions, as thunderstorms hit the region throughout the day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport is experiencing the most significant cancellations, with 358 flights being canceled and 330 flights experiencing delays, according to FlightAware.

John F. Kennedy International Airport has seen 304 canceled flights and 413 delayed flights. Additionally, 282 flights have been canceled at LaGuardia Airport with 280 delayed, and 242 flights canceled and 439 delayed at Boston Logan International Airport, FlightAware data shows.

JetBlue is seeing a significant impact, with 25% (252) of flights canceled and 44% (449) delayed. The regional airline Republic Airways is also seeing an impact with 32% (317) of flights canceled and 19% (185) delayed, according to FlightAware.

"Slow-moving thunderstorms will cause delays this AM into early PM in the Northeast, Midwest & Southeast," the FAA said on Twitter on Sunday.

In the Northeast, over 56 million people were under a flood watch, as heavy rain moved through on Sunday morning, causing flash flooding in parts of Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

