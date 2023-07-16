3 dead amid flooding in Pennsylvania, with others reported missing, police say

Flash flooding caught people on the road by surprise, police said.

Three people have died and as many as four people remain unaccounted for after torrential rain caused flash flooding in Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania Saturday, according to a press release.

The worst of the flooding occurred along Route 532, between Aqueduct Road and Wrightstown Road, police said. The flash flooding caught many people on the road by surprise, and several people were trapped in their vehicles, according to the Upper Makefield Township Police Department.

The aftermath of flooding in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 15, is seen in this photo supplied by Nick Primola. Nick Primola

Three people were swept away by the floodwaters and were later found dead, police said. Authorities said they were able to save one woman who was trapped in her vehicle. None of the victims have been publicly identified at this time.

Search efforts will continue today for three to four people who remain unaccounted for, police said. Multiple roadways are closed at this time due to heavy debris.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.