12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal shooting of 13-year-old: Police

Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

A 12-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy, police announced Monday.

The 12-year-old, who is charged as a juvenile, is accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old King Douglas in Prince George's County, Maryland, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shopping center for a reported stabbing. They found Douglas outside with a gunshot wound.

Douglas, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died at the scene, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they do not believe this was a random shooting.

A second victim, a 13-year-old boy, was found near Douglas with stab wounds, police said. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening and he was released from the hospital, police said.

Authorities said they're looking to identify the suspect in the stabbing.

"The shooting and stabbing stemmed from a dispute between two groups of juveniles in the shopping center," according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).