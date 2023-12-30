14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly murdering parents, attempted murder of sister: Police

A younger brother was home during the attack and was not harmed, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after allegedly murdering his parents and attempting to murder his younger sister at their Miramonte, California, home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said the teen, whose identity will not be released due to being a minor, faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder for the deadly Dec. 27 attack.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall, according to the sheriff's department.

Investigators say the 14-year-old called 911 Wednesday evening and said an intruder had broken into his family's home, attacked his mom and dad and fled in a pickup truck.

Once inside the house, deputies discovered two deceased adults who have been identified as Lue Yang and Se Vang, both 37, and an 11-year-old girl in critical condition.

Law enforcement at the scene after a 14-year-old boy was been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents and injuring his 11-year-old sister in Miramonte, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023.

The girl had suffered significant injuries and it was unclear if she would survive the ambulance ride, deputies considered having her medevacked to the hospital but weather conditions were not permitting.

As of Friday, she is still in the hospital and expected to survive, according to officials.

There were inconsistencies in the teen's story of the break-in and deputies established he had fabricated the story, according to Zanoni.

The teen allegedly used "multiple weapons" to attack his family members, Zanoni said.

There was a fifth family member who was home at the time, a 7-year-old younger brother of the suspect, who was not harmed and is currently with other family members.

"The tragedy of this situation is of such a high magnitude," Zanoni said during Friday's press conference, encouraging parents to check in with their children and be aware of their mental state.

According to the sheriff's department, police had no prior contact with the family or teenage boy at this address. The investigation is still ongoing with interviews are being conducted into the boy's behavior at school.

A motive for the alleged attacks is not yet known.