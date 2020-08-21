19 years after teen disappeared, stepfather arrested and charged with murder Alissa Turney, 17, disappeared in May 2001.

Nearly two decades after 17-year-old Alissa Turney disappeared, Phoenix police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for her death.

Her stepfather Michael Turney was arrested Thursday afternoon in Mesa, Arizona. He faces second-degree murder charges.

"I'm shaking and I'm crying. We did it," Sarah Turney, Alissa's sister, posted on social media. "He's been arrested ... Never give up hope that you can get justice. It took almost 20 years but we did it."

Alissa Turney disappeared on the last day of her junior year at Paradise Valley High School in Phoenix. Police believed something was wrong because she left behind her cellphone, her hairbrush and makeup and never touched any of the $1,800 in her bank account.

Police found surveillance equipment inside her house, which her stepfather admitted to setting up, for what he claimed to be safety reasons and not to spy on his children. Police also found all inbound and outbound calls were passively recorded.

In an interview with police, one friend said that Alissa had told him her stepfather had tried sexually abusing her when she was younger. The friend claimed that Alissa told him it happened after school one day, when her father had picked her up early.

Turney denied that allegation.