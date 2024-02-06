1st Black Rockette on breaking barriers: 'With change comes resistance'

Jennifer Jones broke barriers at Radio City Music Hall in 1987 when she became the first Black Rockette dancer in the troupe's history.

Throughout the decades, Jones has pushed for more diversity in the arts and shared her story with others.

She recently published a children's book "On the Line: My Story of Becoming the First African-American Rockette," which chronicles her dreams.

ABC News Linsey Davis speaks with author and the first Black Rockette, Jennifer Jones, on her career, new children's book "On the Line: My Story of Becoming the First African American Rockette." ABC News

Jones spoke with ABC News' Linsey Davis about the book, career, and her involvement with the nonprofit organization I'm A Dancer Against Cancer after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

ABC NEWS LIVE: So first, what gave you the idea? I've been talking to a number of people who have talked about the concept of you have to see it in order to be it. How do you become it when there's no other example before you?

JENNIFER JONES: I believe thought becomes things. When I was growing up, my parents were big Broadway goers. They would go see "Pippin" with Ben Vereen, "Hair," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and when "The Wiz" came to Broadway, they took me and my sister, not once, but five times.

Every time I walked into that theater, you could hear the orchestra warming up, the overture would start, the lights would dim, and then for two hours, I was transported into Oz with Stephanie Mills, Mabel King, Hinton Battle, [and] Andre DeShields. Then we would wait backstage, wait for the autographs, and on the way home, I would look at the playbill and just in awe and excitement. And I knew what they were doing on that stage, I wanted to do [that], and I wanted to walk out of that backstage door.

So when I auditioned for the Rockettes, [and] when I was offered the job, I not only got to do what I love to do, but I ushered in a whole new era, and a whole line of Black ladies can now stand on the Radio City Music Hall stage and say, "I'm a Rockette."

ABC NEWS LIVE: What was your experience like as the first?

JONES: With change comes resistance. There were people who loved having me on the line. Women who wanted to show me the Rockette technique. Got fan mail all across America. There were also people who were very resistant to change, and, I did feel that, but I leaned into the love and the love of my dancing, and that's what got me through.

ABC NEWS LIVE: And you were telling me that you're working on a memoir. But why did you decide to do this first in a children's book?

JONES: I decided to do a children's book first, because I thought it would be more empowering for children. Our future generation that is coming up, that they need to know that what they love to do most in the world, [and what] they're able to do. And hopefully when they read this book, the parents will foster that conversation. What do you love to do most in the world? And they'll do whatever that is, whether it's cooking, playing football [or] IT work.

ABC NEWS LIVE: And tell us about your doll. You also have a limited edition dancing doll Jenn.

JONES: I created a limited edition Dancing Jenn doll, and hopefully that's a physical, something physical that the children can hold on to, and they can bring that throughout their day. And remember that thoughts become things. They can do what they love to do, and no matter what challenges or setbacks they may have, that this is a reminder that they can do anything.

ABC News Linsey Davis speaks with author and the first Black Rockette, Jennifer Jones, on her career, new children's book "On the Line: My Story of Becoming the First African American Rockette." ABC News

ABC NEWS LIVE: When you were 50 years old, you were diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. At that time, doctors said you only had five years to live. Now we are five years out from that. How are you?

JONES: I'm doing well.

I did eight rounds of chemo. I never thought those words would come out of my mouth.

I had surgery and I'm five years cancer-free. I think what helped me get through that was a change in my thoughts, a change in the way I was living my life. I wanted to give back more.

I felt like I was kind of waiting in the wings for something to happen, things that I wanted to happen. But I had to really step forward and make those changes in my life. So those are the kind of things that kind of helped me persevere. And I have two children. I want to see them grow and flourish in life.

ABC NEWS LIVE: And talk to us about the organization that you have also found some support from as well.

JONES: I was introduced to [I'm A] Dancer Against Cancer when I was by chance in a meeting with some peers, and I was recounting my battle. And a woman who sits on the board, Jackie Sleight, said, "We can help." I did not budget for cancer, so when they offered me financial assistance, I took it and it gave me a breath to breathe, and it allowed me to focus on my healing and recovery.

[I'm A] Dancer Against Cancer, they reach out across hometown studios and theaters across the country, and they help people who need this financial break. And it gives them a soft place to land a cushion, [and] a breath where they can rest and relax and then get back into battle or focused on their recovery.