At least 2 dead after apparent tornado tears through Texas, sheriff says
The number of dead is expected to rise, the Cooke County sheriff said.
At least two people were killed as an apparent tornado tore through a community north of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night, law enforcement said.
"I can tell you two, for sure, but I can also tell you that number is going to go up," Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told WFAA, a local ABC News affiliate, in an on-camera interview. "I don't want to speculate and give you a number, but I do know it's going to be more than two."
More than 60 people were injured, he said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.