The number of dead is expected to rise, the Cooke County sheriff said.

At least 2 dead after apparent tornado tears through Texas, sheriff says

At least two people were killed as an apparent tornado tore through a community north of Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night, law enforcement said.

"I can tell you two, for sure, but I can also tell you that number is going to go up," Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told WFAA, a local ABC News affiliate, in an on-camera interview. "I don't want to speculate and give you a number, but I do know it's going to be more than two."

More than 60 people were injured, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.