2024 has been the most active tornado season to date since 2017

Wednesday was another day of severe weather across the country with more than 200 severe storm reports from New York to Texas.

Wednesday’s severe weather included three reported tornadoes in Texas, with some of the worst damage in Bell County between Austin and Waco.

So far, 2024 has been the most active tornado season to date since 2017 with 859 tornadoes reported so far.

On Friday, more severe weather is forecast for a huge part of the Heartland from the Dakotas all the way south to Texas, including the major cities of Dallas, Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas City, Omaha and Fargo.

Wreckage is left behind the day after a deadly tornado struck Greenfield, Iowa, May 22, 2024, in a drone photograph. Eric Cox/Reuters

Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat on Friday but the possibility of a few potential tornadoes cannot be ruled out from northern Texas to Nebraska.

On Saturday, severe weather is forecast from Dallas to Lincoln, Nebraska, and a tornado threat is expected to increase as we head into the holiday weekend once again.

Looking ahead, severe weather could also continue into Sunday and possibly this Memorial Day Monday.