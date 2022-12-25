2 power substations 'attacked' in Washington state, over 7K lost power

Two power substation facilities were attacked in Pierce County, Washington, on Christmas morning, knocking out power to about 7,300 customers, Tacoma Public Utilities said.

Crews are working to restore power to parts of the county, which encompasses Tacoma. About 2,000 customers are still without power, a company spokesperson said.

The police have been notified, Tacoma Public Utilities said.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin last month warning that U.S. critical infrastructure could be among the targets of possible attacks by "lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances."

Earlier this month, two electrical substations were shot up in North Carolina, causing tens of thousands of customers to lose power and prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency.

Authorities have not mentioned a motive in this reported attack.