2020 may be 'one of the busiest' hurricane seasons on record: NOAA There have already been nine named storms this season.

The U.S. could be in for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season this year, possibly "one of the busiest on record," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday.

2020 is forecast to see 19 to 25 named storms, of which seven to 11 will become hurricanes. Out of those, three to six are forecast to become major hurricanes, NOAA said in its updated season outlook.

An average season brings three major hurricanes. (Hurricanes that reach Category 3, 4, or 5 qualify as major).

There have already been nine named storms this season. Historically, there are only two named storms on average by early August, NOAA said.

NOAA has never before forecasted up to 25 named storms.

But 2020 is not forecast to be the most active season on record. In 2005, there were 28 named storms including Hurricane Katrina.

Just this week, the East Coast was pummeled by deadly Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane late Monday before charging up the East Coast on Tuesday as a tropical storm, delivering torrential rain and ferocious winds to the Mid-Atlantic and New England.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.