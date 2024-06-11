About 125 protesters were still "in the area," UCLA police said.

About 25 arrested at UCLA as group attempts to set up protest camp, university police say

About 25 people were arrested Monday night as they attempted to set up a tent encampment on the University of California Los Angeles campus, university police said in a statement.

"The individuals are in the process of being cited, issued 14-day stay away orders from UCLA property, and released," the UCLA Police Department said. "Approximately 150 protesters remain in the area as of the latest update."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.