25 people shot, 1 fatally, as chaos breaks out at Akron, Ohio, street party: Police

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

At least 25 people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out early Sunday morning at a large street party in Akron, Ohio, authorities said.

The shooting erupted just after midnight in East Akron followed by numerous 911 calls from witnesses reporting multiple victims were struck by bullets, according to a joint statement issued Sunday morning by Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding, who was sworn in last week to lead the department.

Police investigate a mass shooting that erupted on June 2, 2024, that left one man dead and 24 people injured at a large street party in Akron, Ohio. ABC News/WEWS

As police officers responded to the scene of the shooting, local hospitals reported multiple people arriving at their respective emergency rooms with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 27-year-old man, was killed in the mayhem that occurred near the intersection of Kelly and 8th avenues, authorities told Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS.

Police investigate a mass shooting that erupted on June 2, 2024, that left one man dead and 24 people injured at a large street party in Akron, Ohio. ABC News/WEWS

"This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence," Malik and Harding said in their joint statement. "With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones."

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released. No arrests had been announced as of mid-morning Sunday, and no suspects were identified.

"We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that," the mayor and police chief said. "For those who have information about this horrific shooting -- we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously."

Witnesses told WEWS that multiple rounds of gunfire sent hundreds of people running for cover. One witness, who would only give her first name, Brittney, said the shooting broke out after the street party devolved into numerous street fights.

"There were people on the street fighting; women screaming at their men, like trying to pull them away," Brittney told WEWS. "But at this point, it got too much out of hand. There were probably 20 to 30 men fighting in the street. So I wasted no time getting through there and out of there."

Police investigate a mass shooting that erupted on June 2, 2024, that left one man dead and 24 people injured at a large street party in Akron, Ohio. ABC News/WEWS

Another witness told the station that the street party transformed from a fun event to a chaotic one in seconds.

"Everyone was wearing white T-shirts; there were women on top of vehicles dancing. It looked like a scene from a spring break movie. It looked like everyone was having a good time. On our way back, it was a completely different scene," the witness said.

At least seven patients with gunshot wounds were admitted to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, including one in critical condition, hospital officials said. Following the shooting and the influx of patients, the hospital put its emergency room on a "hard lockdown" from just after midnight until 3:30 a.m., hospital spokesperson Joe Milicia told ABC News.

"That's a common procedure when you have gunshot victims," Milicia said of the lockdown.

Summa Health in Akron said it treated 15 patients Sunday morning, 13 of whom had non-life-threatening injuries. One person taken to Summa Health remained in critical condition, hospital officials said.