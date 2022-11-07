2nd total lunar eclipse of the year happens Tuesday: How to watch

The next total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 13, 2025.

The second total lunar eclipse of the year is set to take place on Tuesday -- and it will be the last time you can catch one until 2025.

The lunar eclipse -- when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes into Earth's shadow -- will begin Tuesday around 3 a.m. ET, according to NASA. Totality will occur at 5:17 a.m. ET.

People living in Hawaii and Alaska should be able to view the total eclipse because the moon will appear to move above the Pacific Ocean.

Totality is also visible in the early morning before the moon sets in North America and Central America, and in the early evening after the moon rises in Asia and Australia, according to NASA.

The Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in New York will livestream the eclipse on its YouTube page.

Tuesday's eclipse will be the second one in 2022.

In this May 16, 2022, file photo, a moon eclipse is seen above Siena, Italy. NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

In this May 15, 2022, file phoot, a total lunar eclipse known as the Blood Moon is observed in Caracas, Venezuela. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

In May, there was a total blood moon eclipse. That eclipse was a penumbral eclipse, when the moon is completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth without touching the umbra, the inner part of Earth's shadow.

The next total lunar eclipse will not occur until March 14, 2025.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.