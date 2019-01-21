Super blood wolf moon: Stunning photos of the rare celestial event around the globe

Jan 21, 2019, 2:19 PM ET
PHOTO: A view of the blood moon next to the mine winding tower of Ewald colliery during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Herten, Germany, Jan. 21, 2019.PlayFriedemann Vogel/EPA via Shutterstock
Star-gazers around the world were treated to a stunning lunar phenomenon on Sunday night to welcome the new year, and the images did not disappoint.

The super blood wolf moon was actually the result of three lunar events combined. It was dubbed the "wolf moon" because it was the first full moon in January and was considered a "super moon" because the full moon was at its closest point to Earth, according to NASA.

The "blood moon" is the part of the total lunar eclipse in which all the earth's sunrises and sunsets project onto the moon's surface as it passes through Earth's shadow, giving it the crimson color.

The reddish hue of the super blood wolf moon was visible to people in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Pacific region from late Sunday into early Monday, according to NASA.

A photo taken out of Encinitas, California, showed the blood moon in its full, vivacious glory.

PHOTO: A Super Blood Wolf Moon is seen from Encinitas, Calif. Jan. 20, 2019.Mike Blake/Reuters
A 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' is seen from Encinitas, Calif. Jan. 20, 2019.

An outline of the super blood wolf moon could be seen over Larissa, Greece, one of the oldest cities in the world and the site of the ancient acropolis of Argos.

PHOTO: The Super moon sets over Larissa, the ancient and medieval acropolis of Argos, one of the oldest cities in the world, Jan. 21, 2019.Petros Giannakouris/AP
The Super moon sets over Larissa, the ancient and medieval acropolis of Argos, one of the oldest cities in the world, Jan. 21, 2019.

In Brussels, the reddish moon was seen rising over the top of the Cinquantenaire arch.

PHOTO: The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the Super Blood Wolf Moon, in Brussels, Jan. 21, 2019.Yves Herman/Reuters
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels, Jan. 21, 2019.

The blood moon's color appeared especially brilliant in a photo taken next to a mine winding tower at the Ewald Coal Mine in Herten, Germany.

PHOTO: A view of the blood moon next to the mine winding tower of Ewald colliery during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Herten, Germany, Jan. 21, 2019.Friedemann Vogel/EPA via Shutterstock
A view of the blood moon next to the mine winding tower of Ewald colliery during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Herten, Germany, Jan. 21, 2019.

People at the U.S. border were also able to see the super moon. In Tijuana, Mexico, a silhouette of the border fence was illuminated by the moon's light.

PHOTO: The US-Mexico border fence is silhouetted by the moon light in Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, Jan. 20, 2019.Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images
The US-Mexico border fence is silhouetted by the moon light in Tijuana, in Baja California state, Mexico, Jan. 20, 2019.

A line of moon-watchers gathered in Vienna, Austria, to catch a glimpse of the super moon.

PHOTO: People gather as they wait for the appearance of a blood moon total lunar eclipse over Vienna, Jan. 21, 2019.Georg Hochmuth/AFP/Getty Images
People gather as they wait for the appearance of a 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse over Vienna, Jan. 21, 2019.

A photo taken out of Panama City, Florida, shows each stage of the super blood wolf moon.

PHOTO: A composite photo shows all the phases of Super Blood Wolf Moon total lunar eclipse, Jan. 20, 2019 in Panama City.Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images
A composite photo shows all the phases of Super Blood Wolf Moon total lunar eclipse, Jan. 20, 2019 in Panama City.

The lunar eclipse was also captured near the 'Tiger and Turtle' landmark in Duisburg, Germany.

PHOTO: A view of the blood moon next to the Tiger and Turtle landmark during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Duisburg, Germany, Jan. 21, 2019.Sascha Steinbach/EPA via Shutterstock
A view of the blood moon next to the 'Tiger and Turtle' landmark during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Duisburg, Germany, Jan. 21, 2019.

ABC News' Meredith Longo, Becky Perlow and Bopha Phorn contributed to this report.

