3 dead in shooting at Philadelphia party, police say

Three people were shot and killed at a party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, early Sunday, police told local ABC News’ station WPVI.

Ten people were shot, including those who were killed, as gunfire erupted on the 1200 booth of North Alden Street at about 2 a.m., the Philadelphia Police told WPVI, adding that more than 100 people were at the scene for the party.

