30-pound cat at Michigan Humane Society finds forever home The chunky kitty captured hearts on social media.

A chunky kitty who captured hearts on the Michigan Humane Society’s social media has been adopted.

Zack, a 30-pound cat, was adopted on Jan. 3, the humane society posted on Twitter.

At 30 pounds, Zach is about three times the size of the most common type of house cat, the domestic shorthair, said a veterinarian technician at Kalvig and Shorter, an animal hospital in New York City.

His new family will help him on his weight-loss journey, reported ABC News’ Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Overweight cats are susceptible to a host of diseases including diabetes, tumors and urinary tract infections. They also have problems grooming themselves.

The Michigan Humane Society posted on Twitter that it had received "tons" of applications for Zack, who it had nicknamed "Chonk cat."