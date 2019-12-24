Pit bull rescued just in time for Christmas after 5 years at shelter The Fresno Bully Rescue shared photos of Seamus with his new owners.

A dog has finally found his forever home just in time for the holidays.

Seamus, a 9-year-old dog who has been cared for at Fresno Bully Rescue in California for five years, was adopted Sunday according to the organization's Facebook.

The dark grey and white pit bull mix spent over half of his life with Fresno Bully Rescue and seemed happy to be under his new family's Christmas tree.

Seamus, a rescue pit bull, made it home for Christmas after being adopted from the Fresno Bully Rescue, who shared the celebration on their Facebook page. Fresno Bully Rescue via Facebook

The Fresno Bully Rescue described Seamus as a "Donut Killer" for his love of the sweet treat.

Seamus had some specific needs that included a forever home without kids and no other dogs, according to ABC Fresno station KFSN,