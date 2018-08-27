A federal judge has temporarily extended an injunction against the public release of instructions for building plastic firearms using 3D-printers.

The judge ruled in favor of multiple states and Washington, D.C., that are seeking to block publication of plans for creating 3D-guns.

Kelly West/AFP/Getty Images

The New York attorney general tweeted that their office will "not allow the federal government to endanger New Yorkers."

#BREAKING: We just won a preliminary injunction in federal court, continuing to block the Trump admin from allowing the distribution of 3D-printed gun files. We will not allow the federal government to endanger New Yorkers. — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) August 27, 2018

