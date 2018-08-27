3D-printed guns hit another hurdle as federal judge extends temporary block on how-to-build plans

Aug 27, 2018, 1:28 PM ET
PHOTO: A Liberator pistol appears next to the 3D printer on which its components were made in Hanover, Md., July 17, 2013. PlayRobert MacPherson/AFP/Getty Images
A federal judge has temporarily extended an injunction against the public release of instructions for building plastic firearms using 3D-printers.

The judge ruled in favor of multiple states and Washington, D.C., that are seeking to block publication of plans for creating 3D-guns.

PHOTO: A 3D printed gun, called the Liberator, is seen in a factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018.Kelly West/AFP/Getty Images
A 3D printed gun, called the "Liberator," is seen in a factory in Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 2018.

The New York attorney general tweeted that their office will "not allow the federal government to endanger New Yorkers."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

