4 astronauts aboard SpaceX rocket set to become 1st humans to travel over Earth's poles

This picture courtesy of Fram2/SpaceX shows, from left to right, mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, mission commander Chun Wang, pilot Rabea Rogge and vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen on March 19, 2025 in Hawthorne, California.

This picture courtesy of Fram2/SpaceX shows, from left to right, mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, mission commander Chun Wang, pilot Rabea Rogge and vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen on March 19, 2025 in Hawthorne, California.

This picture courtesy of Fram2/SpaceX shows, from left to right, mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, mission commander Chun Wang, pilot Rabea Rogge and vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen on March 19, 2025 in Hawthorne, California.

This picture courtesy of Fram2/SpaceX shows, from left to right, mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, mission commander Chun Wang, pilot Rabea Rogge and vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen on March 19, 2025 in Hawthorne, California.

SpaceX is set to launch a groundbreaking private human spaceflight mission, Fram2, on Monday evening.

Chun Wang, Jannicke Mikkelsen, Rabea Rogge and Eric Philips will make their first human spaceflight aboard Crew Dragon Resilience, exploring Earth from a polar orbit and flying over Earth’s polar regions for the first time.

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled for Monday at 9:46 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission marks another significant step in SpaceX's ongoing journey to expand space exploration, the U.S. space technology company said.

After liftoff, the Falcon 9's first stage booster will land on a SpaceX droneship in the Atlantic Ocean for reuse in future launches.

This picture courtesy of Fram2/SpaceX shows, from left to right, mission specialist and medical officer Eric Philips, mission commander Chun Wang, pilot Rabea Rogge and vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen on March 19, 2025 in Hawthorne, California. Courtesy of Fram2/SpaceX/AFP via Getty Images

Wang, a Maltese entrepreneur and adventurer, is the mission commander of Fram2 and is funding the mission. He is also a cryptocurrency investor and co-founder of the Bitcoin mining pools F2Pool and Stakefish.

"After extensive training and dedication from our entire crew, we are honored to continue the legacy of the Fram name in an exciting era of commercial space exploration," Wang said in a press release. "We are thankful for this opportunity, and we are grateful to SpaceX for making this mission a reality – we are excited to be the first crew to view and capture the Earth's polar regions from low-Earth orbit and support important research to help advance humanity's capabilities for long-duration space exploration."

Mikkelsen, the mission's vehicle commander, is a Norwegian film director and cinematographer specializing in next-generation technology for filming in hazardous and remote environments like the Earth's poles.

Berlin-born Rogge, a robotics researcher, will serve as Fram2's pilot, while Eric Philips, a professional polar adventurer and guide from Australia, will serve as Fram2's mission specialist and medical officer.

Fram2's official website says that the crew aims to enhance human spaceflight and deepen our understanding of the planet and its polar regions. They will conduct 22 science and research experiments during the four-day mission.

The crew will observe Earth's polar regions over 430 kilometers (267 miles) above the surface, allowing the Crew Dragon Resilience to travel from the North to the South Pole in under an hour. This route provides extensive coverage, enabling observation of areas and phenomena other missions cannot access.

Throughout Fram2’s time in orbit, the crew will take the first x-ray in space, perform exercise studies to maintain muscle and skeletal mass, and grow mushrooms in microgravity.

An exact landing date has not yet been announced, but the mission is expected to last nearly four days.

If the rocket doesn't lift off, there are additional launch windows at 11:20 p.m. ET Monday and Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., and 2:26 a.m.