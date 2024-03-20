4 young kids, 1 adult killed in devastating house fire in Pennsylvania

Three people -- an adult and two children -- were rescued, firefighters said.

Four young children and one adult were killed in a devastating house fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, officials said.

The victims were: a 1-month-old girl, Korbyn John; a 3-year-old boy, Keagan John; a 6-year-old girl, Kinzleigh John; a 7-year-old boy, Kyson John; and a 27-year-old man, Tyler King, the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said.

A deadly house fire occurred, March 20, 2024, in Jeanette, Pa. Westmoreland City Fire Department

The blaze was reported just after midnight at a house in Jeanette, about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, and burned the entire home to the ground, according to fire officials and the coroner.

Three people -- an adult and two children -- were rescued, firefighters told reporters.

Neighbor Jack Mull told Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE that he helped rescued the mom and two children.

"I ran over to try to get in downstairs but it was just too hot, too many flames," he said. "I run in the backyard here, and I grabbed the ladder, went over. And the mother, Miranda, she was on the roof on the back side. So I went to try to help her with the baby."

Mull said the mother tried to go back inside to save the rest of her family.

All that was left standing at the family's home was the chimney.

The fire also destroyed the house next door. Everyone in the neighboring home escaped safely, according to WTAE.

"We have lost multiple members of our school district and community in this devastating incident," Jeannette City School District Matthew Jones said in a letter to families. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those who have tragically passed away."

He said counselors and social workers will be available to help grieving students.

"Please know that our entire school community stands with the family and friends of those lost and we offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support," Jones said.