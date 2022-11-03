43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police.

The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.

She said he raped her, stole her wallet and phone and then fled on foot, according to police.

Police activity is seen at the sight where a woman was raped near Pier 45 along the Hudson River Park just off of W 10th Street in Greenwich Village, New York City, on Nov. 3, 2022. WABC

The victim flagged down another jogger who dialed 911, police said.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities have taken a 29-year-old man into custody for questioning in connection with the rape, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The man was apprehended after police said he used the victim's credit card at a Target in Midtown Manhattan, the sources said.

Police believe this is the same suspect who attacked a different woman in the same location in March, the sources said. He may also be the same man who attacked a woman on the east side, according to the sources.

Charges have not been filed, the sources said.

Gabrielle Sumkin, who identified herself as the jogger who called 911, told ABC News she was on her usual running route when she noticed the victim, who she said appeared to be in distress. She said the victim had blood on her arm and elbows and was covering her eyes with her hand.

The 23-year-old said the victim could barely speak. Sumkin said, while she was on the phone with 911, the woman kept repeating, "I need help."

She said she didn't want to press the woman about what happened, and said she left the scene once first responders arrived. Sumkin said it wasn't until news reports came out that she learned the woman had been raped.

Sumkin said she was sickened when she found out, and excused herself from work to go on a walk and cry.

"It's disgusting. I'm a staunch feminist. I support women," she said. "People who commit crimes like that are at the absolute bottom of my list."