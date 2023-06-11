6 injured in shooting outside Houston nightclub, police say

One of the injured people was in critical condition, police said.

Six people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of a nightclub in Houston, Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference Sunday morning.

Officers first responded to calls for a shooting at Tabu, a nightclub, at 2:11 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Once at the scene, officers began to administer aid to victims in the parking lot of the nightclub, said Finner.

One victim, a man, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery, Finner said. The other five victims, all of which are hospitalized, are in stable condition. The victims are in their late 20s to early 30s.

No one is in custody at this time, said Finner, and the number of suspects remains unknown.

Authorities believe that a "disturbance" inside the club spilled out into the parking lot, just as the club was closing for the night, the chief said.

"Somebody fired into a crowded parking lot," Finner said. "We will hold them accountable."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.