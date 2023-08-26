7 injured in shooting at Boston Caribbean carnival celebration

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

ByNadine El-Bawab
August 26, 2023, 12:14 PM

Seven people were shot at a Caribbean carnival celebration in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

Police responded to reports of multiple people shot just before 8 a.m. Saturday, BPD Officer Michael Torigian told ABC News.

PHOTO: A window of a vehicle was damaged during a shooting at the J'ouvert parade in Boston, on Aug. 26, 2023.
WCVB

All seven victims have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Torigian.

Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made, according to Torigian.

PHOTO: Police are shown at the scene of a shooting that happened during the J'ouvert parade in Boston, on Aug. 26, 2023.
PHOTO: Police are shown at the scene of a shooting that happened during the J'ouvert parade in Boston, on Aug. 26, 2023.
BPD said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

