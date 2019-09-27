91-year-old widower attacked while visiting late wife's grave

A 91-year-old man was struck in the head with a rock and robbed while visiting his late wife’s grave in California, police said.

The man was at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery in Santa Clara on Saturday morning when the suspect came up from behind and hit him on the back of his head with a large rock, according to a statement from the Santa Clara Police Department on Thursday.

The suspect then took some of the man’s personal belongings and fled the scene on foot before riding away on a bicycle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Santa Clara police did not immediately respond to ABC News for comment on the victim’s condition as of Friday.

Captain Wahid Kazem said the man visits his late wife's grave “almost on a daily basis, fairly religiously."

"He even brings a lawn chair. Sits by her side. And spends some time there with her," Kazem told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Police said they canvassed the area to no avail and the suspect remains on the loose.

Santa Clara Police Dept.

“The Santa Clara Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding an unprovoked and ruthless attack on a vulnerable member of our community," a statement from the department said.

The suspect is described as having gray slicked-back hair and a gray mustache, and wearing a white t-shirt with long black shorts, police said.

Police said they didn’t know if the attack was random or the man was targeted.

Kyle Safford, the owner of Cypress Granite and Memorials, told KABC that the site was peaceful with lots of families visiting.

“I didn't think anything like that would happen around a cemetery," he said. "Usually, people are pretty respectful when they come to places like this."