It's 'Stormy Daniels Day' in West Hollywood!

The city of West Hollywood has officially proclaimed Wednesday May 23 to be “Stormy Daniels Day”.

Applauding the adult film star’s bravery in "speaking truth to power" in her legal challenges to President Donald Trump, West Hollywood Mayor John Duran will present a key to the city to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

"In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation," city officials said in a statement announcing the event.

Daniels is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Trump in which she is challenging a non-disclosure agreement she signed and a payment she received to remain silent regarding her past alleged affair with the president.

Daniels hopes to overturn the contract she signed before Trump’s 2016 presidential election. She and her attorney claim the document is void because Trump never signed it.

White House officials continue to deny the affair.

For his part, Mayor Duran appears excited.

“Want to know what I am doing tomorrow as Mayor Of West Hollywood?" he tweeted on Tuesday night. "Giving Stormy Daniels the Key to the City at 4 pm at Chi Chi La Rues! Brave courageous woman taking on the biggest bully in America!” Duran tweeted.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti joined in excitement, too, tweeting, “We should all thank Stormy for her courage and fortitude through this process!"

West Hollywood has long played host to a booming pornographic film industry.

Daniels will be honored at a local restaurant called Chi Chi LaRue’sl which is named for a legendary drag queen and gay pornography director, whose real name is Larry David Paciotti.