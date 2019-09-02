A team of employees at Chick-fil-A in West Texas stayed late to help their community in the wake of the latest mass shooting.

The shooting left seven dead and 22 injured. Victims killed ranged in age from 15 to 57.

The restaurant was prepared to close early and send the staff home after "heartbreaking" news broke of a deadly rampage in the Odessa and Midland community on Saturday afternoon, but the entire staff opted to help prepare a hot meal for first responders instead.

"As they were walking out of the restaurant an opportunity to feed local law enforcement presented its self [sic] and they were given the option to help...not one person said no," the restaurant shared in a post on . "They cooked 500 sandwiches and packaged them with the most joyful hearts and a lot of love."

The restaurant also shared a video of the employees inside the kitchen cranking out the signature sandwiches.

Chick-fil-A Odessa/Facebook

"Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich. We just couldn’t be prouder of these helpers and their hearts of gold," the restaurant continued. "Grateful is not an adequate word to express how we feel about all of our brave First Responders, they are true heroes. We are praying for our community in the days ahead and for all of those impacted by this tragedy."

Chick-fil-A Odessa/Facebook

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.