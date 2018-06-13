It's not often you think of television shows having an ice cream flavor.

But one ice cream shop in New York City is helping ABC News' "20/20" celebrate its anniversary this year by doing just that.

Known for its over-the-top, playful and whimsical ice cream flavors, Ample Hills Creamery in Brooklyn, New York, has created "The Scoop," a limited edition flavor of ice cream to commemorate the 40th season of "20/20."

ABC News

The flavor, which has a marshmallow ice cream base mixed with blue velvet cake chunks, was developed by owners Jackie Cuscuna and Brian Smith.

"We were thinking about watching TV on Friday nights, watching '20/20' and curling up with snacks and comfort food. Of course the critical thing is the colors of '20/20,' the blue," Smith told "20/20." "So we ended up with a marshmallow ice cream, where we actually make this really great marshmallow ice cream base, and blue velvet cake, celebratory cake."

ABC News

"We wanted to highlight the fact that '20/20' is about mystery and intrigue and news, and what better way to do that than with 'The Scoop?'" Cuscuna said.

Cuscuna, a former high school science teacher, and Smith, a former screenwriter, say they opened Ample Hills Creamery in 2011, with a mission to create a shop where family and friends could gather as a community and enjoy their ice cream, which includes flavors like "The Munchies," a pretzel-infused ice cream mixed with crackers, chips, pretzels and crushed chocolate, and the royal-wedding-inspired "God Save the Cream!"

ABC News

"Ice cream is this great American treat. It's sort of a core to who we are and it speaks to us through the ages from childhood all the way up to all through your whole life," Smith said. "And so to be able to tell all those different stories for all those different things, it just keeps us excited and interested instead of just making vanilla and chocolate and strawberry."

ABC News

"The Scoop" is now available for purchase on the Ample Hills website.

ABC News receives 10% of "The Scoop" sales and will donate these proceeds to FosterMore's "National Scholarship Fund for Foster Youth."