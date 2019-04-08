Alexa Valiente, a producer for ABC News for six years, passed away over the weekend.

Valiente, who had been facing health issues for several months, died on Friday night. She was 27.

She was known for her infectious laugh and one of a kind personality that stretched far beyond the walls the newsroom.

(Courtesy Valiente family) Alexa Valiente poses for a picture in a family photo.

"Always a friendly face in the halls, she had an upbeat spirit, a curious and brilliant mind and a real passion to see the world," said James Goldston, president of ABC News. "She will be deeply missed."

Valiente, who started as an intern, was on the digital show integration team. Her work spanned across different sections of the ABC News operation, including Nightline, 20/20 and Popcorn with Peter Travers.

The sad news came as a surprise to many in the newsroom who knew her well. She was remembered as a co-worker who always asked how a colleague was doing before talking about herself.

"Fierce, funny and adventurous, that girl was a force who could light up a room," said Katie Nelson, executive producer for ABC News Content.

Friends remembered her as a smart and tenacious journalist, a thoughtful and attentive friend, and an adventurous traveler. Valiente lived life to the fullest, friends recalled, and always found ways to enjoy every little moment it offered.

(Courtesy Jonathan Balthaser) Alexa Valiente poses for a photo at the U.S. Open.

Valiente won her first Emmy in 2018 for her work on the “20/20” story “Las Vegas: Heartbreak and Heroes.”

Valiente shared all aspects of her life, from videos of her hip hop dance routines to photos of her impressively stylish wardrobe with #OOTD. Caring, confident and beautiful inside and out, friends said she never shied away from living out loud.

She could effortlessly rock out a power ballad at karaoke with friends just as easily as she could collaborate with her peers under critical deadlines to report important stories, close colleagues remembered.

"Every Friday afternoon, with just enough people still in the office to enjoy it, Alexa would treat the staff to 'Flashback Friday' -- a weekly jam session at her desk where she’d play classics from Backstreet Boys, Usher, and Britney Spears to sing and dance along to," said Allie Yang, an associate producer who worked with Valiente. "She was lovingly referred to as 'DJ Lexi Lex on the Dex.'"

Valiente's creativity was always on display. On separate occasions, she dressed up as a virtual assistant speaker 'Alexa' and another time strapped on a brown beard and a guitar to personify Bradley Cooper’s character from “A Star is Born.”

Valiente traveled frequently, too, taking her to different corners of the world, at times on a monthly basis at the drop of a dime. A globe-trotter who made friends everywhere, she visited different countries and constantly regaled co-workers with her quintessential #jetsetalexa lifestyle.

She inspired others to live as vibrantly as she did, many co-workers at ABC News recalled.

Valiente graduated from Seton Hall University with a degree in diplomacy and international relations, a fitting degree for the avid traveler she became.

(Heidi Gutman/ABC News) Alexa Valiente poses for a portrait at ABC News in New York.

Valiente was part of a leadership program at ABC News, mentored by Barbara Fedida, senior vice president for talent, editorial strategy and business affairs. She was selected to participate in the Asian American Jouranlists Association executive leadership program this month.

Valiente is survived by her parents, Mante and Connie, her sister Jessica, and brother Justin.