Accused Houston cop shooter appears in court, denied bond

Oscar Rosales is accused of capital murder in the killing of Charles Galloway.

A suspect charged in the murder of a Houston police officer will be held without bond, according to court documents.

Oscar Rosales, 51, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Cpl. Charles Galloway. Rosales allegedly shot Galloway when he was pulled over in a traffic stop, prosecutors said. Police footage captured images of Rosales and the car's license plate, according to prosecutors.

Galloway was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene, prosecutors said. The cause of death was determined to be a single gun shot wound to the left side of his face.

"We will do all we can to ensure the defendant never again breathes free air, never again steps foot in society as a free man and never again harms the people of Harris County," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a tweet.

Officers tracked the address associated with the car's license plates and found Rosales' wife, Reina Marquez.

Marquez and her brother, Henri Marquez, were charged with the felony offense of tampering with evidence, according to Houston Police.

"It is apparent that Oscar Rosalaes, a 25-year fugitive out of Harris County for the crime of aggravated assault has been violent before," Ogg said during a press conference Thursday. "It is reported that he is wanted for murder in El Salvador," she said.

Rosales' next court appearance will be on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m., according to court documents.

Records do not indicate whether Rosales has entered a plea.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.