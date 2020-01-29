Accused killer Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition after suicide attempt: Attorney Fotis Dulos is charged with killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis Dulos, recently charged with killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, was in "dire" condition on Wednesday following a suicide attempt, said defense attorney Norm Pattis.

The "situation is grim," Pattis said after a court appearance Wednesday, adding he's "hoping he will recover."

Fotis Dulos suffered carbon monoxide poisoning after attempting suicide at his Farmington, Connecticut, home, according to Pattis.

After Fotis Dulos failed to show up for Tuesday's emergency bail hearing, where his bond was likely to be revoked, officers performed a wellness check at the father of five's home, according to the Farmington police.

Fotis Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife, is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., Dec. 4, 2019. Mark Mirko/AP, FILE

Through a window, the officers saw him in the garage. Fotis Dulos was unresponsive, but officers determined CPR was required and called for an ambulance.

Fotis Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, disappeared in May 2019 amid a contentious custody battle. Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on murder charges this month.

Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

His girlfriend, Michlle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Kent Mahwinney, an attorney and a friend of Fotis Dulos, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Fotis Dulos is being treated at a hospital in New York City. He is not in custody but guards are posted outside his door, Pattis said.

At court on Wednesday, Pattis agreed to waive extradition in order to make it possible for his family to see him.

The Connecticut dad will be rearrested if he's released from the hospital, Pattis said. His bond also been increased by $500,000 to $6.5 million.