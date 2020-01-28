Fotis Dulos, accused in estranged wife's murder, attempted suicide: Attorney Fotis Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May.

Fotis Dulos, the father of five accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, attempted suicide in his Farmington, Connecticut, home on Tuesday, according to his attorney.

Defense attorney Norm Pattis told ABC News, "I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse."

Fotis Dulos, center, and his attorneys Norm Pattis, left and Chris La Tronica appear for a probable cause hearing in Stamford Superior Court, Jan. 23, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, FILE

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him," Pattis said.

Fotis Dulos' condition was not immediately clear.

Aerial images showed emergency personnel tending to someone on the ground on the same day Fotis Dulos' bond was likely to be revoked.

Fotis Dulos appears in court in Stamford, Conn., Jan. 8, 2020. ABC News

Jennifer Dulos went missing May 24, 2019, amid the former couple's contentious custody battle.

Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

Her body has never been found.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on murder charges this month.

Police alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for his estranged wife at her New Canaan home and that a violent assault took place in the garage.

Fotis Dulos stands during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court, June 11, 2019 in Stamford, Conn. Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, POOL

The Dulos' five children are in custody of Jennifer Dulos' mother.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] - for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it – you are not alone.