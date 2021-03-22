Active shooter reported at grocery store in Colorado: Boulder police

People have been asked to avoid the area.

An "active shooter" has been reported at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, police said.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to the source.

Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.