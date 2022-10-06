Active shooter reported at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan; 1 injured: Police

Police said the suspect is firing shots. Officers are working to clear the area.

An "active shooting scene" is underway at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan, the Michigan State Police said.

One victim has been hospitalized, according to Dearborn police.

Police said the suspect is firing shots with a long gun from inside the hotel.

Officers evacuated hotel employees and guests and are now trying to negotiate with the gunman, police said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.