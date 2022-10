A suspect is in custody, police said.

At least six people have been stabbed in front of a Las Vegas casino, police said Thursday.

One victim has died, Las Vegas police said.

Law enforcement and other first responder vehicles are shown along the Las Vegas Strip where multiple people were stabbed on Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. KTNV

The victims have been hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.