'Active shooting' reported near trail in Raleigh, North Carolina: Police

Police advised people in the area to stay in their homes.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they are responding to an "active shooting" near a trail Thursday evening.

At least three people were transported to WakeMed Health and Hospitals' trauma center in connection with the incident, a hospital official confirmed to ABC News. There is no word on their condition currently. The hospital official does not know if others were injured in the shooting.

Law enforcement officers block off Old Milburnie Road during a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022. Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

The scene of the shooting is in the area of the Neuse River Greenway Trail near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives, police said.

"Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes," the Raleigh Police Department tweeted.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has instructed state law enforcement to "provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh."

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," he said on Twitter.

Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022. Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

North Carolina Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, Jr. also confirmed the department has made state resources available and is "working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter."

State Highway Patrol, State Capitol Police officers and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents are assisting the Raleigh Police Department with the incident.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.