Parkland trial live updates: Jury reaches decision in Nikolas Cruz's death penalty case

Victims’ parents share emotional statements with jury

Victims' parents took the stand during the trial to read emotional victim impact statements.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost 14-year-old daughter Jaime, said on the stand, "I couldn't wait to teach her drive. ... I couldn't wait to see her graduate. I couldn't wait to see her achieve her dream of getting into the University of Florida and rooming with her cousin and living her best life. I couldn't wait to see her graduate and ultimately become a pediatric physical therapist, working her dream job."

"Jaime imagined she'd be married by 25. I used to think every day about that moment and walking my daughter down the aisle. Becoming a grandparent to the two kids she already decided she was gonna have," he said.

"What if Jaime wasn't murdered? What would these moments end up being like?" Fred Guttenberg said. "Not a day goes by where the constant image of Jaime walking down the aisle is not still a part of my daily imagination. Along with that image of what should have been her future, our future together."