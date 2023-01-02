Actor Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable condition’ after snow plowing accident, publicist says

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” a publicist said.

Actor Jeremy Renner was injured while plowing snow on Sunday, leaving him in "critical but stable condition," according to his publicist.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," the publicist told ABC News affiliate KABC. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

