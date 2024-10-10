Acts of heroism, rescues emerge after hundreds are trapped due to Milton floodwaters

In the wake of devastation wrought by Hurricane Milton, acts of heroism have been emerging.

The storm made landfall on Florida's west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing tornadoes, powerful winds and torrential rains -- trapping people in their homes or even in the floodwaters.

In Hillsborough County alone, which includes Tampa, more than 725 people, as well as 128 pets, were rescued from flood-prone areas, Sheriff Colonel Anthony Collins said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Among the rescues was an operation at the Great American Assisted Living facility in Tampa, where more than 135 residents were stranded due to flooding.

"Many of them were in wheelchairs or bedridden and unable to evacuate in time," Collis said. "Our community responded well, but the storm took many by surprise."

In this screen grab from a video posted to the X account of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 10, 2024, Sheriff Chad Chronister and the HCSO Marine Unit rescued a 14-year-old boy who was floating on debris following Hurricane Milton. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

In a video posted on the social platform X by the county's sheriff's office on Thursday morning, Sheriff Chad Chronister and the office's Marine Unit were seen helping a 14-year-old boy who floating on debris after being trapped in floodwaters during Hurricane Milton.

The law enforcement officials can be seen passing the boy on the boat, yelling, "Stay right there!" as they spin the boat around. The boat heads back to the teenager, and the officials can be seen pulling him out of the water.

The same account also posted a video of deputies in the office's aviation unit rescuing several citizens trapped in their homes due to severe flooding Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County officials had previously told ABC News Live that water rescuer operations were "our primary focus."

So far, no fatalities attributed to the storm have been reported in the county, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Ogden.

Volusia Sheriff's Special Ops team members rescue residents after Hurricane Milton flooded the area in South Daytona, Fla., on Oct. 10, 2024. Nadia Zomorodian/Daytona Beach News Journal via USA Today Network via Reuters

A state official said that by Thursday morning, dozens of rescues had been reported in counties including Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco.

"In Pinellas County alone, we've conducted land and water rescues, welfare checks, and even made arrests for looting," the official said.

One of the most notable rescue operations in the county was at an apartment complex in Clearwater, where rising waters threatened the lives of about 2,000 residents, officials said.

"We rescued approximately 430 people using high-water vehicles and boats," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said. "The water was so high that it reached the second-floor balconies of some apartments, but thankfully, many residents had moved to higher ground."

No serious injuries have been reported among any of the residents, the sheriff said.