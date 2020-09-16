Adorable puppy, kitten with burnt paws rescued from wildfire rubble in Northern California Moments of hope emerge when beloved animals are found in the rubble.

During a week of record-breaking wildfires across the west coast, moments of hope emerge for the devastated community when beloved animals are found in the rubble.

A veterinarian says that a dog is in stable condition after firefighters found him while sifting through rubble from the North Complex Fire in California over the weekend.

The news was shared by the Butte County Sheriff department on social media Saturday.

“These last several days have been hard on our entire country and we thought we should share a positive story,” read the post. “Yesterday, as BCSO deputies and members of BCSO Search and Rescue were searching through properties impacted by the fire, they made an unexpected and welcomed discovery on a large property in Berry Creek, this adorable puppy.”

The deputies decided to give the sweet puppy a fitting name: Trooper.

The puppy, who suffered minor burns, was taken to Valley Oaks Veterinary Center in Chico, California for treatment.

According to the Butte County Sheriff department, the owner of the dog has been found. The owner has several dogs and was not able to locate all of them before needing to evacuate.

Los Angeles County Fire Department also recovered a scorched kitten with burnt paws. The dubbed ‘Fire Cat’ was found in charred debris in Northern California and authorities say they’re still working on finding the kitten’s owner.

More than 3.4 million acres have been burned in the Golden State this year -- more than 27 times more than in 2019, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At least 27 people in three states have died in the last week as a result of the fires. In total, 35 people have died this year in west coast wildfires.

Currently, 17,000 firefighters are battling 25 major fires as of Wednesday morning.

ABC News’ Julia Jacobo, John Vehovek and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.